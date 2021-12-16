98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Give a Gift Card As A Christmas Gift?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maggie. It’s about gift cards. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Merry Christmas! Hope you’re having a nice holiday season. Here’s my dilemma. I had a bit of a disagreement with friends the other night. We were talking about Christmas gifts (we exchange every year). Often times, one or the other of us has to return the gift we received because it’s the wrong size or the wrong style. I suggested that we all give each other gift cards to our favorite stores for Christmas. That way, no one has to return anything, and everyone can definitely get something they like because they’ll be picking it out. You would have thought I suggested giving each other dirt. They did not like the idea. They said it wasn’t very creative. I said it may not be creative, but it shows that we really want to make sure we’re happy with our gifts. They said a gift card is not appropriate. So what do you think? Are gift cards good Christmas gifts? Or is it “inappropriate?” Thanks Jaime! ~ Maggie

Well, I happen to think that gift cards are great Christmas gifts. I’m with Maggie. That way you always get something you like, and you know that the thought was there because the person who gave it wants to make sure you’re happy.

So what do you think? Gift cards are a good Christmas gift or not so much? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.