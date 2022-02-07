98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Eat Smelly Food For Lunch at Work?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jon and it’s about food at work. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime, I’m nearly 50 and I’ve worked in corporate offices nearly my entire life . I think co workers are being truly unfair to any employee who uses the lunch room microwave to warm up their fish fry that they brought from home for lunch . They complain to the high heavens making the poor person trying to enjoy their lunch feel uncomfortable. I understand it may “smell” bad to some people but I think they need to be considerate of those of us who enjoy fish . And NO , I don’t think people that want to have fish for lunch at work should be “ considerate” of their co workers who act like little babies and bring something else for lunch . I think people need to grow up and relax . Just my honest opinion. If I owned the company I’d post a huge sign on the door of the lunch room “ it’s completely acceptable to warm up anything you want in the microwave including fish, shrimp , curry dishes , Brussel sprouts, etc.. Enjoy your lunch!” This is America! Take care Sincerely, Jon

Wow, okay, well I respect Jon’s opinion, but I have to say I don’t agree with it. I want people to be able to enjoy their lunch too. But I also think you have to be considerate of the fact that it’s a workplace and not a home. For instance in our workplace, clients are coming in and out and it wouldn’t make a good impression to have the building smelling like fish or brussel sprouts. I love a good fish fry, but I wouldn’t eat one at lunch. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Do you think Jon is right about fish and other “smelly” lunch options? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.