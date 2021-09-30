98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Complain to Your Boss About Your Coworkers?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Andrea and it’s about being bothered at work by coworkers, and what to do about it.

Hi Jaime, I have a problem. Now that my company has returned to the office I’m remembering everything I hate about it. Most notably, my colleagues are constantly talking to me, which is making it really hard to concentrate on work, and is lowering my productivity. Yesterday my boss noticed I seemed to be less productive than when I worked from home, and I had no choice but to tell him what the issue was. Now my boss is walking around a lot and calling out people who are talking too much, and my coworkers are are angry with me. I don’t like that, but I am getting my work done. I told my husband what happened and he thinks I was in the wrong and never should have told on my coworkers, but I don’t think I am. What do you think? How else would you have handled it? Thanks Jaime ~ Andrea

Well, I can relate to this dilemma because here at my office after I got off the air, my desk used to be right at the corner of the hallway so everyone who was walking down would stop and talk with me. And you know me, I am friendly with everyone so I would always chat, but I ended up having 10 and 12 hour workdays because I would never get my work done in the normal time. So eventually I had to start telling people I couldn’t talk and I would email them later. It worked out and no one was upset. I think that’s the way Andrea should have gone with it.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.