98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it Okay To Clip Your Toenails In a Gym Locker Room?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Zoey. This grossed me out a little bit, but let’s see what you think. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a social dilemma that happened to me and I’ll be interested to see what other people think. I belong to a local gym. I love it there. They’ve been great through the pandemic, and they’re very clean. Anyway, I always go for my exercise after work, and I also shower there. When I come out of the shower, I will, once a week, clip my toenails. Now before you judge, know this. I am very clean about it. They don’t fly all over the place. I hold them in my hand until I throw them away at the end. Anyway, someone must have seen me doing this and they reported me to management. I explained my story but they still said it was unacceptable to do that in the gym. It had to be done at home or somewhere else. I’m upset about this. I never bothered anyone. I was very clean about everything, but now I have to change my routine. Do you think there’s an issue with what I was doing? Have you ever done this? I’m looking forward to hearing what others have done in my situation. Thanks Jaime ~ Zoey

Well like I said, I’m a little grossed out by this. I don’t ever want to see anyone clipping their toenails. I don’t even like seeing myself do it. But that’s just me. Personally I don’t like to judge but I’m with the gym on this one. I think it’s inappropriate to do that in public unless you’re getting a pedicure by a professional.

What do you think? Did Zoey do anything wrong? Should she have been left alone? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.