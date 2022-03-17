ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sarah, and it’s about rent and kids. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. My sister and friends are giving me a hard time about something I do with my kids so I wanted to see if you could talk about it. When my kids turn 16, I require that they get a part time job and pay rent to the house. It’s never a lot, but it’s 20% of whatever they make for the month. I think that’s fair. I want them to learn what the real world is like and that there are no free rides. My sister and some friends say I’m being too harsh and making them grow up faster than they need to, but I think 16 is fine to learn that you will need to pay for things that you want in this world. So I will continue doing this. I just wonder what others think. Thanks ~ Sarah

Well, I’m with Sarah. I paid rent at my house from the time I was 16, and like Sarah it was never a lot, but it was something. It taught me right away, that whatever you want is going to cost some cash. And it taught me how to save for what I wanted. So I’m with her all the way.

What do you think? Is Sarah going overboard asking for “rent” at 16 or is she teaching her kids how to handle money? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.