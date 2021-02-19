98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Call In Sick To Work If Your Pet Dies?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Robin and is interesting. I’m curious to hear what both employees and bosses think of this. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I recently had something really sad happen to me. My dog Maxie, who I’ve had for 14 years, passed away. I was and am heartbroken. I called in sick to work for two days after it happened. I just couldn’t deal with working even over Zoom when I was so upset. Of course, everyone asked me if I had COVID, but I explained my reason for calling in and I caught a lot of grief over it, no pun intended. My coworkers thought I was scamming to get a few days off. They believed my pet died but couldn’t understand why I would need two days off to process it, since we were only talking about a dog. My boss was a little better about it, but I still feel like she looks at me differently now. Do you think I was wrong to use sick time to grieve the loss of my Maxie? Thanks Jaime ~ Robin

Well, first off I’m so sorry for Robin’s loss. Losing a pet is heartbreaking. I think if Robin had the time to take off, then taking the two days was fine. Everyone grieves differently and she felt like she needed that time. That’s my take.

What do you think? Is it appropriate to take time off when your pet passes away? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.