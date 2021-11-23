98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to bring canned cranberry sauce to the family Thanksgiving dinner?

News
Posted: / Updated:
A kitchen sheet of sugared cranberries with wooden spoon and ora_655270

A kitchen sheet of sugared cranberries with wooden spoon and orange peel and slices. Preparation for making Thanksgiving cranberry sauce.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s social dilemma came from Beth. It’s about Thanksgiving dinner:

Hey Jaime, I’m hoping you and your dilemma can help us settle a little bit of a family argument over Thanksgiving dinner this year. My son recently got married to a lovely woman. We are truly one big happy family. Usually we have Thanksgiving at my house, but since my son and his wife just bought a new house they decided they wanted to have everything over there. I have no problem with that, and even offered to help in any way that I could. There is one minor issue though. The cranberry sauce. Apparently my new daughter-in-law has a great recipe for cranberry sauce, but the truth is, I like the cranberry sauce that comes from a can. It’s what I’ve always served at my house and no one ever had a problem with it. It’s tradition. However, when I told my son that I would still be bringing the canned cranberry sauce so I could have it, he said it would be rude since his new wife is making the fresh kind. I explained to him that it’s my favorite and he basically told me to suck it up this year. I don’t want to offend anyone, but I also should be able to still eat what I consider to be one of the best parts of the meal. So will it be insulting to her if I still buy my canned cranberries and bring them over or do I have to eat the fresh, even though I don’t like it? I don’t want to be rude, but hey it’s my holiday too. Thanks for your help Jaime

~ Beth

I get this completely. If we didn’t have canned cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving it would feel wrong. It’s what I grew up with. I’m not even a huge fan of cranberry sauce, but I still have to have the canned stuff every year. So I’m with Beth on this. I don’t think it’s rude and I think her son should explain it to his wife. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19