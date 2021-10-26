98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Blow Your Nose In Public?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Nancy, and it’s about blowing your nose. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a pet peeve and I’m wondering how other people feel about this. Actually it’s a bit more than a pet peeve. I think it’s wrong and disrespectful to do this. I’m talking about blowing your nose in public. I don’t think that people should blow their nose in public. If you absolutely have to use a tissue, then it should be done very quietly. Otherwise, go to the bathroom to blow your nose. I can’t stand the sound of someone blowing their nose in a restaurant or in a bar, or even at the movies. It’s not a fear of Covid or anything like that. I just think it’s rude. Friends of mine constantly tell me I’m overreacting but I don’t think I am. So here we are. Do you think it’s rude to blow your nose in public? Thanks Jaime, we’ll be listening ~ Nancy

I do not think it’s rude to blow your nose in public. I mean when out to eat, I would try not to do it at the table, but we’ve all been in positions when you have to sneeze and then blow your nose. So generally speaking, it doesn’t bother me. I’d rather someone blow their nose than not, if you know what I mean.

So what do you think? Do you agree with Nancy, or do you think her friends are right and she’s “blowing” it out of proportion? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.