98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to bail on the family Black Friday tradition?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Patti and it’s about family traditions around Thanksgiving. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma for you. The day after Thanksgiving has always been a family day, where me, my husband and our kids go shopping for our Christmas tree and start decorating it. Well, my 16-year-old just informed us that she made plans with her friends to go to the mall for Black Friday. She didn’t even ask us if it was okay; just told us. While my husband didn’t really care, I was furious and told her she couldn’t go, that this was a family tradition and as long as she lives at home she’ll be a part of it. As you can imagine, she called me some horrible names and stormed up to her room. My husband thinks I overreacted and should let her go, but I’m not budging. Am I wrong? I mean she’ll be out of the house in two years and I’m not ready to give up these traditions yet. What would you do? ~ Patti

Hmm, well I think Patti is wrong. I’m a big believer of tradition, I truly am, but we have to let our kids grow up. I think she should let her 16 year old go out with her friends. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.