98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Ask Someone How Much Money They Make?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Denise, and it’s about money. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question and I’m wondering if this qualifies as a social dilemma. I have a daughter who is a junior in high school and thinking about different careers. The other day, I was out with some good friends and in the course of our conversation I thought I would ask each of them about their particular jobs. One is a high school teacher, one is a police officer, and one is a social worker. They each told me how they loved their jobs and picked the right careers etc. But, then I asked how much money they each made. Well, you would have thought I dropped a bomb. One person, the teacher, told me how much she made, but the other two would not say a word. They thought it was much too personal of a question to ask. Now, we’ve all been friends for years so I didn’t think I was overstepping. I mean, one friend told me. So I thought I would ask you. Did I go too far with our friendship by asking that question, or do you think it’s okay to have those conversations with your good friends? Thanks Jaime. ~ Denise

Well I don’t have a problem giving a ballpark answer to my close friends who ask about money. I am not a fan of strangers asking that question. But close friends, no problem. But that’s just me.

