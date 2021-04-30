98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Ask Guests to Bring Food to a Barbecue?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Steve. I think it’s one we can all relate to, especially with the weather getting warmer. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. I have a dilemma and I think it’s a pretty common one especially for this time of the year. Now that my family and most of my friends have been vaccinated, we’re planning on having a nice backyard barbecue next weekend. There will be about eight or nine of us, all vaccinated. Anyway, the dilemma isn’t about that, it’s about the food. My family and I have had a rough year with Covid. My wife lost her job and we’ve really had to cut back. That being said, I still want to get together with people that I love that I haven’t seen in a year other than Zoom calls. Do you think it’s okay to ask each person to bring a dish with them to the barbecue? I’ll happily buy the hotdogs and hamburgers, but I was hoping my friends could bring the buns, the side dishes, chips, the paper goods, etc. My wife feels funny about it, but I think it’s the best way to go. When I brought it up with coworkers, some said they felt that if you invite someone to your home, they shouldn’t have to bring anything. Is this inappropriate to ask or do you think it’s okay? Thanks so much Jaime, love listening every morning. Enjoy your day ~ Steve

Personally I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. I’m Italian. I would never show up to someone’s house without something in hand anyway. I’d rather bring something they want or need. And I’m a big believer whenever I have a barbecue of everyone pitching in. Heck my neighbors and I often have what we call pot luck barbecues. We all see what’s in our fridges and then throw it all together and eat. That was pre-pandemic, but I have no doubt it will be back this summer. So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

