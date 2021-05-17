98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to ask friends & coworkers if they’re vaccinated?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carrie and it’s a question I think a lot of people may have now. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I was going to send you this dilemma before the CDC set up their new mask guidelines, but it makes even more sense now. Do you think it’s okay to ask friends and coworkers if they’ve been vaccinated against Covid? Especially now with the new mask rules, don’t you think it’s fine to want to know that information? I love all my friends and yes, my buddies at work, but I don’t want to be around them without my mask on if they’re not vaccinated. And I don’t want them not wearing their mask. But it really is all on the honor system, so what do you do? Some friends have been offended that I’ve asked, others are happy to give me the info. I find the people who are not vaccinated are the ones who get the most upset. Anyway, I hope you can help me out with this. Thanks so much Jaime, ~ Carrie.

Jaime said, “Wow, well this is a good question. For me, the people I hang out with have all gotten vaccinated, and I only know that because we all kind of signed up together. As far as coworkers, I have had people ask me, but I didn’t feel comfortable asking them. And if I’m out, I’ll trust that whatever business I’m in will do the heavy lifting in terms of areas for vaccinated people and non vaccinated people…at least that’s what I heard on the news.”

