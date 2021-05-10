98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay For Your Neighbor To Cut Flowers From Your Lilac Bush?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jessica. She’s having a bit of a problem with her neighbor. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I listen to your social dilemma every morning and we believe we have one for you. We live in a neighborhood in Clifton Park. It’s a great place and most people are really nice. But one of our neighbors keeps cutting lilacs off our lilac bush. Granted the flowers are right near the fence and some even hang over onto her side, but she doesn’t even ask. While we’re very friendly with most of our neighbors, we barely know this particular one. We want to say something, but I’m not sure how she’ll react. I just feel like it’s so rude. Lilacs only bloom for a short time anyway, and we like to enjoy them for as long as we can without her cutting half of them off the bush. What would you do in this situation? Would you say something? Leave a note? Thanks Jaime. We’ll be listening ~ Jessica (and Rob)

Well, I guess if it meant that much to me, I would say something in a nice way. For me, I would be okay with them cutting some of the lilacs. They’re so beautiful and smell so great (I have some in my yard and often share them with neighbors), why not let as many people appreciate them as possible. But that’s just me.

