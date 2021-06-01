98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay for Cats to Sit on Tables and Counters?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joshua. It’s about pets. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I had to bring this up with you for your dilemma. I was visiting a friend/coworkers house last week and I was so grossed out, I had to tell someone. We were having a nice time chatting outside, and then I went inside to use the bathroom. When I did, I noticed that one of her two cats had jumped up on the kitchen table and was just laying there. Well I immediately ran outside to tell her, and she told me it was no big deal and that the cats like to lay on the kitchen table. I was disgusted. When I went back outside I had to tell her I didn’t think it was sanitary. She told me that for a long time she tried to keep them off the table and counters, but the truth is that when she’s not home, the cats do whatever they want anyway, so to try to force them off when she was home was a waste of time. She also said that when it’s time to eat or cook, everything gets disinfected and wiped down. Still not good enough for me. I’ll never eat at her house again. What do you think? Don’t you find this gross as well? Thanks Jaime ~ Joshua

Well….Josh isn’t going to like my answer. As someone with two cats, I too learned early on that trying to keep them off things doesn’t work when the reality is that they are there all day and I’m only there half the day. They rule the house. They just let me live in it. I’m guessing that’s how Josh’s coworker feels too. So for me, it wouldn’t bother me to see cats on the table or counters.

