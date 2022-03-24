ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Roger, and it’s about his daughter’s wedding. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. So my wife and I adopted my daughter when she was 14 along with her two younger biological brothers. We adopted them all so they could be kept together and I love them with all my heart. Now my daughter is 25 and getting married to “Dan”. Now, my daughter had us all go out to a fancy dinner two days ago with her fiancé and that’s when she told us that she would like me and her mother (my wife) to walk her down the aisle. She says that she’s so happy to have found her forever home with us and how she loves us both so much and wants us to both give her away. My wife was ecstatic and said yes while I just nodded and tried to hide the hurt I felt. I’ve always dreamed of giving my daughter away as I think it’s a precious moment that should just be between father and daughter. No one seems to have caught on about my hurt yet but I wanted to talk to my wife about it to see if she could step down and let me have it. Don’t you think I’m right about this. Thanks so much ~ Roger

Well, I understand that Roger was dreaming of a special moment with him and his daughter but I think it’s beautiful that she wants both her parents to walk her down the aisle to her new life. I think Roger needs to understand it’s what his daughter wants that matters. But that’s just my take.

