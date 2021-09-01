98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay for a Vacation Rental To Have a Camera Inside?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma actually happened to me on vacation last week. I’m really not sure how to react to what happened and I’m looking for your opinion.

We rented a condo and in the contract, it said that the home was monitored. We accepted that to mean that there were cameras outside the home to check comings and goings. No problem. However on the last day of our vacation, we found a camera in the living room. It was placed on a bookshelf and it looked like an Alexa, not a camera at all. It took some actual looking closely to realize it was a camera. That camera had been there for our entire stay. Now the contract did say the place would be monitored but we didn’t expect that it would mean someone would be watching us inside the home. Do you think this is right? Would you rent knowing there was a camera watching you at all times? At first I was very upset. Then I thought, well it was the living room, but then again, I still feel it was wrong without it being expressly written. What do you think? Am I overreacting? Would you be okay with a camera on you in a vacation rental?

Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

