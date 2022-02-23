ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lily and it’s about massages. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. For Valentine’s Day, my husband gave me a gift certificate to a spa for a massage, which I thought was so nice. So yesterday I called to make an appointment with my favorite masseuse, Mark, and my husband got very upset. He didn’t know that I usually see a male massage therapist when I went to the spa, and now he’s furious. He’s even demanding that I change my appointment to a female masseuse or cancel my massage altogether. I refused and tried to explain to him that Mark has always been my massage person and that there is nothing wrong with it. He says it’s an insult to him and married women shouldn’t be touched by other men, even for a massage. Am I wrong? Do most women stick to female massage therapists? I think it’s ridiculous. Help me out here. Thanks Jaime ~ Lily

Personally, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a male massage therapist for a married woman or any woman for that matter, and vice versa for men. I think Lily’s husband is overreacting.

