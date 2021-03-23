98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay For A Couple To Take Separate Vacations Post Pandemic?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sasha and has to do with vacations. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime and good morning, My name is Sasha and I’m a long time fan and had to write in this morning after a conversation with several of my friends. Obviously, we’ve all been at home for the past year. Most of us (my friends, their spouses and kids) have all been trapped in their homes without much else to do since this began. Because of that, once they are vaccinated, several of my friends are taking separate vacations from their spouses. They can’t wait to get away either alone or with just friends. Some say their spouses are okay with it, others say they’ll have to be okay with it. I don’t know. For me, the first thing I want to do is go on vacation with my husband. I can’t wait for us to be together in some tropical place. But as I said, at least three of my friends can’t wait to vacation alone. I think this bodes very badly for their relationships and could be the beginning of the end for them. I mean, who goes away without their family for a vacation? Especially after everything we’ve been through. What do you think? Is this a good idea or a terrible idea? Thanks Jaime ~ Sasha

Personally, I think it’s a great idea. Me and my sweetie take separate vacations from time to time, or at least we did pre-pandemic. Once we’re able, I think the first vacation will be together but after that, we’ll probably take some time individually.

