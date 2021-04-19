98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Ok To Put Your Dog’s Poop In Someone Else’s Garbage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joanne. It’s about how dog owners act sometimes. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I would love it if you could use it. Here’s my situation. I am currently caring for my mother’s home. She broke her hip and is in rehab therapy for about six weeks. Anyway, her garbage cans are kept on the side of her home up a short driveway. Now, because she hasn’t been home there’s been no garbage so we don’t bring the cans down the road on garbage day. However, recently we’ve found that a neighbor who is a dog owner has been throwing his dog’s scooped poop in the garbage cans. Apparently his dog goes, he picks it up and then walks up the driveway and puts the bags in the can. I think this is wrong. Who would someone use a neighbor’s garbage cans without permission, yet every time we go over there, there is more poop in the can. And it smells. I’m just curious if anyone else has experienced this, and whether or not you think I’m overreacting? Some friends say I am, but I don’t think so. Thanks so much ~ Joanne

Well, I think it’s definitely rude if not out-and-out wrong. As a dog owner who has scooped poop, you don’t put the bag in someone else’s garbage. You carry it with you until you are home. That’s just the rule of being a dog parent at least in my mind. I would never do that. I’m not sure how’d I feel if someone did it to me.

