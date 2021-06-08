98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it OK to Leave the Checkout Line to Get One More Thing?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Alexi and has to do with grocery shopping and the checkout line. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, I have a dilemma and I’m sure I’m not the only one who has had to deal with this so I hope it’s something you’ll use. The other day, I was at the grocery store standing in the checkout line. There was a woman in front of me, emptying her cart on the conveyor belt. As she finished emptying her cart, and as the cashier was almost done checking her out, she realized she forgot something and ran out of line to go get it – leaving the cashier and me stuck waiting for her. I was so upset. I feel like she should have paid and then gone back and picked up her forgotten item and then got back in line. But instead, she made everyone wait. By the time I went to pay for my groceries, I was so steamed. The truth is, this is not the first time this has happened to me. It’s happened several times before and I’m sure it’s happened to other people too. Don’t you think this is overwhelmingly rude? I look forward to hearing what others think. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Alexi

Well, Alexi is going to be upset with me I think. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I used to feel like Alexi until I realized that waiting another two or three minutes to check out really wasn’t going to significantly change my day that much. So now, I don’t even think about it if that happens. For me, and I’m not judging anyone, but for me, life is too short to get upset about that two or three minutes.

