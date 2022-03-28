ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Patricia and I find it interesting. I think you will too. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a serious pet peeve. It’s more than that…it makes me furious. I HATE when a man says “Drive Safe” or “Text me when you get home so I know you made it home.” It’s insulting and what he’s really saying is “You’re a woman and I don’t think you know how to get home safely, because you don’t know how to drive.” Society has alway put extra pressure on women when it comes to their driving. Men need to stop saying “Drive safe” to women like ASAP. I’m a better driver than most of the men in my life. I don’t go around telling them to “Drive safe.” It’s 2022. My friends say I’m overthinking it, but I’m not. Whether you’re a man or a woman has nothing to do whether you’re a good driver or not. I hope you’ll use this as your dilemma so men will know the deal. Thanks ~ Patricia

Wow. I don’t mind when anyone tells me to drive safe. I consider it a kind gesture. And I do it to others too, both men and women. Am I being sexist and not even knowing it?

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.