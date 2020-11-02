98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it littering to throw an apple core out the window?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Nick. I think it’s an interesting one because I’ve had this conversation in the past with others. Here’s Nick’s email:

Hi Jaime, I have a social dilemma and it’s a quick one. Do you think it’s littering to throw an apple core out the window of your car, or to throw it into the woods when out on a walk? I think it’s biodegradable and therefore, not littering. I also think it could feed some hungry deer, rabbit or other animal. However my wife continually tells me that I’m littering and it’s absolutely wrong to do it. I think I’m actually helping the environment. She says I’m hurting it. Would love it if you could use this as your dilemma. Thanks so much, ~ Nick.

Jaime said, “Well, here’s my take. I don’t think it’s ever okay to throw something out the window of your car, biodegradable or not. It could accidentally hit the car behind you, or it could bring an animal to the side of the road to get that apple core and put the animal in harms way. It seems to me that if you were taking a walk in the woods, it would be okay because an animal would quickly eat it and therefore, it wouldn’t be left to become smelly garbage so to speak. But that’s just my take.”

What do you think? Is it okay to throw your apple core out the window. No judgment here. Do you agree with Nick or his wife?

