98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Inappropriate for a 58-year-old Mom to Wear a Bikini?

Tuesday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is very interesting. I look forward to getting your opinion, and so does Sandy, who emailed me.

Hi Jaime. My name is Sandy and I’m a longtime fan, and mother of two. My kids are basically grown, one is 24 and the other is 22, but they’re still my world. So I’m an avid exerciser and work out five days a week. I’m back to the same size I was when I was in my 30’s and I’m proud of that. The thing is the other day I was with two other moms at a pool party and I had on a bikini because that’s all I own and I felt like the other moms were judging me. One even made a comment about wearing bikini’s “at our age.” When I mentioned it to my husband, he said they were probably feeling a little insecure around me and next time I should just wear a cover up, or buy a couple of one pieces. But should I have to change what I wear because they feel uncomfortable? Why is that right? Is it wrong for woman in her late 50’s to wear a bikini? Am I overthinking this? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Sandy

Listen, I think if Sandy wants to wear a bikini, she should wear a bikini. I would never feel comfortable doing that, but that’s me. Everyone is different and if she feels good about it, then I say go for it.

