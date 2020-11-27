ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from about eight different people. I guess we’re all thinking alike around Thanksgiving. So here it is: Is it gross to eat Thanksgiving leftovers for breakfast on Black Friday morning?
I say absolutely not. In fact, one of the best things about Thanksgiving leftovers is waking up to them for breakfast. I’ll make a plate of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and go for it. Sometime I heat it up and sometime I go for it cold. But I don’t think it’s gross. What about you?
Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES
- 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma – Is it gross to eat Thanksgiving leftovers for breakfast?
- Passenger killed, driver hospitalized after vehicle crashes onto monument in Niagara Square
- Police investigating Schoharie County house explosion
- Lark Street Holiday Market to spotlight small businesses
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine low temperature requirement poses challenges