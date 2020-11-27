98.3 TRY Social Dilemma – Is it gross to eat Thanksgiving leftovers for breakfast?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from about eight different people. I guess we’re all thinking alike around Thanksgiving. So here it is: Is it gross to eat Thanksgiving leftovers for breakfast on Black Friday morning?

I say absolutely not. In fact, one of the best things about Thanksgiving leftovers is waking up to them for breakfast. I’ll make a plate of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and go for it. Sometime I heat it up and sometime I go for it cold. But I don’t think it’s gross. What about you?

