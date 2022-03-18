ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jack. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question for the dilemma. Here’s the situation. A good friend of mine has a four year old daughter who is just beautiful, and I love her like crazy. However, she has taken to swearing all the time. I know she gets it from her parents, and we’ve all been in situations where that happens. It’s cute once, but now she swears all the time. And my friend and his wife think it’s hysterical. I don’t think it’s so funny anymore, especially when she’s out and around my kids. And I’m not the only one upset, other parents have gotten upset about this too. Am I overreacting, or do you think they should be putting a stop to this? Hope you can ask this question. Thanks ~ Jack

Wow, well, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t cute when my nieces and nephews were little and they used a curse word they heard, but we immediately told them that it was not a nice word to ever use around anyone. And when grownups say it, it’s a mistake. So I think the parents should put a stop to it, especially since she’ll be heading to kindergarten next year, if she’s not already in pre-school.

What do you think? Is this cute, or should the parents make it stop? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.