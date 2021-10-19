98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Creepy To Keep Your Child’s Baby Teeth?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sam. It’s about his son’s baby teeth. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Sam and I’m a long time listener to your show. My wife and I have you on all morning while we get ready for work and can’t tell you how much we love to listen, which is why I’m emailing you this morning. We have our own dilemma. So we have one 5-year-old son and his teeth have begun to fall out and it’s fun for him and us when the Tooth Fairly leaves him money. The thing that is freaking me out is that my wife likes to keep his teeth in a small box in her night table and I find it creepy. I understand there’s a sentimental thing here but what is she really going to do with these teeth? I asked her and she said she didn’t know but wanted to keep them for now. Do most parents keep their kid’s first teeth? Am I the only one who finds this creepy? Thanks so much Jaime. We’ll be listening like always ~ Sam

Well, I don’t know of anyone who kept their children’s baby teeth, at least not in my family. And when I was taking care of my nephew and he started losing his baby teeth, I didn’t keep them, so I’ve never heard of this. But maybe it is some kind of sentimental thing that people do. I personally find it a little creepy too, especially the box by the bedside part.

What do you think? Did you do this with your kids? Do you know someone who did? Let’s help Sam out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.