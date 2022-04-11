ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jay, and it’s interesting. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma! I was at the mall with my wife over the weekend, and she says this one thing I did was creepy and weird. We were walking past a group of teenagers, and I overheard one of the girls complaining she was thirsty but didn’t have money for a drink. I carry extra water bottles in our daughter’s diaper bag, so I gave one to the teenager. I thought it was a kind gesture. My wife said it was creepy for an older man to talk to teenagers I don’t know. The girl was thirsty and wanted a drink. I gave her one. The girl said I was her “hero”. So was I being creepy or not? Thanks Jaime, we love to listen everyday ~ Jay

Well, I know Jay’s intentions were good, but I think it would be a little strange for an adult guy to give a young girl a bottle of water. I think what saved it was that his wife was with him, but I still feel like it’s a little creepy. I feel like giving her a couple of bucks to buy a drink might have been better, but still a bit creepy. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Do you think it was okay or was it creepy? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.