98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It “Corny” To Propose To Your Wife of 18 Years?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from James. He wants to know if proposing to his wife of 18 Years is corny.

Hi Jaime, I need help with this and I’m hoping it can be used as a dilemma. Please say my name is James. I want to propose to my wife of 18 years because we kind of skipped all of that. We were together for five years and while on vacation…we just decided to do it right then…so we did! So do you think it’s kind of ridiculous for me to propose now, after we’ve been together so long? I want to make it nice and special and not corny at all. Should I do it, or just leave things as they are? Thanks for your help ~ James

Well I don’t know James’ wife but I can’t imagine that anyone would think something like this was corny. I would find it incredibly sweet and loving, but I’m a fairly emotional person.

What do you think? Should James propose or should he just leave things alone? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.