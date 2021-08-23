98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is Going to a Nudist Colony With Someone a Good First Date?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s Social Dilemma came from Lance, and it’s about well, first dates.

Hi Jaime, this is a social dilemma for you . I have been married to my wife Jill for just under 4 years . We are in our early 60’s, and she is a beautiful woman. We were talking about first dates one night, and she told me this story. She was in the house cleaning business and she was cleaning a gentleman’s home. He was talking with her while she was doing her job, and he seemed nice. At the end of her time at the house, he asked her out. Doesn’t sound bad, right? But he asked her to go to a nudist colony with him. He even showed her some photos and promised it was not a naughty thing, that it was just a nice way to spend time. He kept saying it had nothing to do with intimacy just a different way to get to know someone. I heard that story and thought, yeah right, he wanted to get with her. But most people think I’m wrong when I mention that he lied about his intentions. My reply is if you meet someone for the first time and you want to see them in a social situation wouldn’t you just ask them out for a dinner or anything that didn’t require nudity ? I like to know what your listeners think ? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Lance

Wow, well that is an interesting way to ask someone out on a first date. I will say this, it wouldn’t work for me, but that being said. I have known people that have gone to nude beach and other nude events who swear up and down that it has nothing to do with that kind of intimacy, it’s just about freedom. So while I agree with Lance that it’s probably not a great way to ask someone out on a first date, I’m not sure I agree that he was trying to “get with her.”

Let’s see what you think? Would you be offended if someone asked you out in this way? Let me know on the TRY.