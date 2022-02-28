ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Beth and it’s about a man she’s been dating. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I got divorced about three years ago. I’ve been going out on and off, but now I’ve been dating a man for two months and he seems really great. We seem to have a lot in common and he always takes me to interesting places when we go out together. But lately I’ve noticed a pattern in his date choices: he always takes me someplace that’s free. Also, the restaurants we go to might be best described as “budget” spots. I recently suggested we hit an upscale place that some friends of mine go to, and he told me he didn’t want to go because the place is overpriced. He has a good job so I know it can’t be lack of money, but it seems he just doesn’t want to spend it. Am I falling for a cheapskate? Is it shallow of me to care about this? Is this a dealbreaker. Thanks for the help ~ Beth

I don’t think this is a dealbreaker in any way. It sounds like Beth really likes him, and I think it’s a little early in the relationship to be discussing money. Besides, if she really wants to go to the upscale places, she can offer to pay. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let’s help Beth out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.