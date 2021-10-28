98.3 TRY social dilemma: Is 13 Too Old to Go Trick or Treating on Halloween?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Lynne and it’s about trick or treating. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question about Halloween. I have a son who is 13 years old. He LOVES Halloween. He can’t wait to go trick or treating. But some friends of mine said it might be time for him to sit out the trick or treating. They say that 13 is a little old to ask for candy. That and the fact that he stands almost six feet tall might get some people upset. My son is a young 13 year old if you know what I mean. He likes all the silly stuff like dressing up and seeing all the neighbors in his costume. I think it’s fine that he go trick or treating. But they keep pushing me to get him to stay home and just buy him a bag of candy. I know he can’t wait to get out there. So what do you think? Is 13 too old to go trick or treating. Thanks so much Jaime. Happy Halloween ~ Lynne

Personally, I don’t have a problem with older kids trick or treating. Every kid ages differently. Heck, I would still trick or treat now if I didn’t think I’d get laughed out of the neighborhood. I’d donate most of the candy (except for the Reeses Peanut Butter cups), but there’s something about the fun and innocence of dressing up and going door to door. So I say, let anyone trick or treat who wants to. Just a couple of caveats…you must be dressed up, and you must be kind. No playing toilet paper or soaping tricks on anyone.

So what do you think? Is 13 too old to get out there trick or treating or do you think that anyone should be able to trick or treat? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.