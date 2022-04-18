ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jake, and it’s about winning and charity. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime, I have a dilemma. I was at a charity event over the weekend having a good time with my family. Of course, when it came time to buy 50/50 raffle tickets, I bought an arm’s length. I was happy to do it. It’s a fun way to donate and still have a chance to win something. Well, when it came time for the drawing, I won! My wife was so excited because we won $480! That’s more than I’ve ever won in any 50/50 before but it was a big event. Anyway, after I collected our winnings, a friend of mine came over and said, you’re going to donate that money back right? I hadn’t even thought of that. Is that a thing? He said it was. But on the other side of me, my wife was saying that we should keep the money because it’s the charity’s way of thanking us for supporting them. I didn’t know what to do, but suddenly I felt like everyone was expecting me to give the money back, so I gathered up my family and we left. Is there a protocol for winning a charity’s 50/50 raffle. Are you supposed to give it back? Should you keep it? Help me out here. If I was supposed to donate it back, I can still do that. Thanks so much ~ Jake

I think Jake should be able to keep his money if that’s what he chooses, with no shame at all. And he should not be “expected” it back. I will say when I’ve won a 50/50 at a charity event, I have donated some of it back, but it was never expected. At least I didn’t think it was.

What do you think? Let’s help Jake out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page