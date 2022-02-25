ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jackson, and it’s about snow, appropriately enough. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma. I know we’re getting a big snowstorm this week and there is something that happens every single time we get a storm. My two neighbors expect me to snow blow their driveways. I have a snow blower, and they do not. So every time we get more than four inches of snow, they expect that I will do my driveway, and then do both of theirs. I did it once, and now they think I should do it every time. I don’t mind helping out neighbors but this is ridiculous. And if I don’t do it, they’ll ask me where I was? Like somehow I did something wrong. I don’t think I should be required to snow blow anyone’s driveway except my own. They think I’m being the unkind one but I feel like they’re being too demanding. Who do you think is right here? Thanks so much ~ Jackson

This is a little bit tough. I think the neighbors are wrong to EXPECT Jackson to take care of their driveways for them. On the other hand, it is a kind gesture and if he has the time and energy, why not do it? When I would snow blow my driveway, I would happily take care of my neighbor’s driveways for them.

