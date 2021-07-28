98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You Have A Handicap Placard, Should You Only Park in a Handicap Spot?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma asks if you should only use the handicap spot if you have the handicap placard.

As some of you know, I suffer from an illness that requires me to have a handicap parking permit. I’ve had it for years, and have never had a problem with it. Because my illness is one that flares up, it means I don’t always need to park in a handicap spot. So when I’m feeling well enough to walk from farther away, I park in a regular spot. So the other day I went to the grocery store and I parked in a regular spot, which was actually as close as a handicap spot, but just in another row. As I was getting out of my car, an older gentleman came up and started, well, yelling at me. He told me that if I had a handicap placard, I should park in the handicap spots, and leave the other spots for everyone else. I always thought I was doing a good thing, not using the handicap spot when I was having a good day, leaving it open for someone who might need it more than me. But am I doing the opposite…taking a regular spot from someone who could use it? I’m just trying to do the right thing here.

What do you think is the right thing? Should I always use the handicap spot even if I’m having a good day, or should I grab a regular spot when I can handle walking a bit more?

