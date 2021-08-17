98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You Don’t Drink, Should You Still Split the Bill Evenly?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Amy and it’s about going out with friends.

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma that has to do with friends and money. I’m all for taking a friend out for their birthday, but I’ve had enough of paying for everyone else’s good time. See, I’m not much of a drinker, so whenever we go out, I just drink soda or water, while my friends order cocktail after cocktail, so when we split the bill I wind up paying much more than I should have to. But on the most recent birthday outing I finally spoke up. The place was pricey, and the drinks were quite expensive, so when the bill came I told them since I didn’t drink I’m gonna just put in my share, and a few extra dollars for the birthday girl. Well, everyone’s mood changed and things got awkward really fast. Later when I got home one of my friends texted me that I was out of line and ruined the night and I should have just paid. But I still don’t think I did anything wrong. Should I have just shut up and paid my equal share? How else could I have handled it? Thanks ~ Amy

Well, I have to say as someone who doesn’t drink, I’ve run into this issue before too, but for me. I just split the bill. I figure there are times when I order food that is more expensive than anyone else’s so it probably all evens out eventually, especially if it’s friends you go out with all the time. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Would you split the bill evenly or would you do what Amy did? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.