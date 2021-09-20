98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You Cook Dinner, Should Your Spouse Have To Do Clean Up?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with cooking dinner and cleaning. 

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma I have no doubt many people will be able to relate to. I’m newly remarried to a great guy. Well, great except for one thing. See I do all the cooking in our relationship. I’m happy to do it. In my first marriage I did the cooking as well, and I think I’ve gotten pretty good at it. But I’m a firm believer that if I cook, my spouse should have to clean. My husband doesn’t see it that way. He says whoever cooks should have to clean up after themselves. I’m not asking for much, just for him to wash the dishes and put them away. I generally take care of everything else, but he still doesn’t see it that way. Don’t you think that whoever cooks should not have to clean? Am I being unreasonable here? Hope you and your listeners can help. Thanks so much ~ Connie. 

Well, I’m with Connie on this one. If you cook, the other person cleans and visa versa. I’m someone who cleans a little while I cook, but there are still dishes that need to be washed at the end, and that’s my sweetie’s job.

What do you think? Let’s help Connie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

