98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You Break An Item In the Grocery Store, Do You Pay For It

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Laura. She wants to know if this unspoken rule is true.

Hi Jaime and good morning! My name is Laura and my husband and I are really big fans of the show which is why I’m emailing you this morning. Usually I do all the food shopping but lately, we’ve been doing it together so we can spend more time with each other. Anyway, when we were at the grocery store yesterday, I accidentally knocked over two jars of applesauce and they shattered all over the aisle. They had to make the “Clean Up In Aisle 8” announcement over the PA and everything; I was totally mortified. When someone came to clean it up I apologized and left the aisle. My husband told me I needed to go to customer service to pay for the broken applesauce. I told him no way, they didn’t ask me to pay for it and I never heard that rule. He said it was an unspoken rule. So is it an unspoken rule that you should offer to pay for something you break in the grocery store or is my husband crazy? Thanks so much ~ Laura

Hmmm, this is interesting right? We’ve all been in places that say “you break it, you bought it.” but I’ve never thought of a grocery store like that. I did knock over milk that broke open once, but the very kind person who worked at the store told me not to worry about it, and they would clean it up. I admit, I didn’t even think about paying for it. But maybe I should have.

