98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You and Your Spouse Sleep in Separate Beds, Does That Mean Trouble?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sheila and has to do with sleeping and where you sleep. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, My name is Sheila, and I think I have a good social dilemma for you. Every time my husband and I bring this up, it always ends up in interesting conversations. My husband and I sleep in separate beds. It’s not because we’re fighting or don’t get along, it’s because I sleep better this way, and so does he. We have two separate bedrooms and find that it’s just easier especially since we have very different schedules during the week. He works during the day and I often work night shifts at the hospital (I’m a nurse). There’s nothing to it other than convenience but whenever we talk about it, people assume we’re having problems, that we don’t get along, that we are not intimate, but none of those things are true. We just don’t happen to sleep in the same bed. I’m curious if other people do this. I hope this qualifies as a social dilemma. Love listening to you everyday. Thanks very much ~ Sheila

Well, I can tell you that I am a big believer in sleeping in separate beds if you sleep better that way. There’s nothing that says you have to sleep in the same bed for a relationship to work.

