ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with texting etiquette. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I did something the other day and I feel horrible about it. Some of my friends are telling me I was unnkind. So here’s the dilemma I wanted to see a show at Proctors and I thought I was texting my friend Ryan to see if he wanted to go with me. I accidentally texted a work acquaintance by the name of Renee. At the same time Renee responded yes, I texted “Sorry, I meant to send that to my friend Ryan.” Renee wrote back that she understand and said she’d hope we’d get together soon and I said we would absolutely. But my buddies are telling me I should have stuck by the mistaken text and gone with Renee. They said I should have lived with the mistake. Was I unkind? I hate thinking that. What would you have done? Help me out please. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Lauren

I don’t think Lauren was unkind, but for me, if that had happened, I think I would have gone with Renee. If she hadn’t responded and there was time to send out the second text, then no harm, no foul. But because Renee said yes, I think Lauren should have gone with her.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.