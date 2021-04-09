98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If There’s Paper in A Shopping Cart, Do You Take Another?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Victor and is kind of a silly one but I could relate to it. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my simple social dilemma for your show. When you go grocery shopping and it’s time to pick your shopping cart, if there’s a piece of paper in one, do you pass it by and get a different one? I do and clearly one of the people in the supermarket thought I was being crazy. I stopped at the store to grab a couple of things yesterday, and there were several of us going to get carts. I grabbed the first one, but it had a crumpled up piece of paper in it, so I bypassed it and went for the next one. The woman behind me asked if something was wrong with the cart and I said I just don’t like when there is crumpled up paper in the cart. She kind of shook her head took the crumpled paper cart and was on her way. So I thought I would ask you. Is it weird that I take a different cart if there’s a piece of paper in one? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Victor

I don’t think Victor is weird at all. I do the exact same thing. Especially in COVID times, but to be honest, even before COVID times. I don’t like taking a cart that has someone’s crumpled up shopping list in it.

Is that wrong? What do you do? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.