98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If I Bring Wine To A Holiday Party, Shouldn’t I Be Able To Drink It?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about alcohol and holiday parties. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. My name is James and my coworker and I have been debating this all morning and wanted your opinion on this topic since we both love your show so much. If someone brings a bottle of wine or liquor to your house because you’re hosting a party, should that host have to open the bottle or is it a gift and they can hold onto it? I’m asking because this past weekend another coworker had us all over for dinner, I brought my favorite bottle of wine, which isn’t cheap and waited for him to open it. He never did, I was stuck drinking beer the rest of the night and all I wanted was wine. My friend says it’s the hosts option whether to open said bottle or just keep it and serve what they have out. I disagree, what do you and your listeners think? We’ll be listening! Thanks Jaime…Happy Holidays ~ James

This is interesting. I think if I was James, I probably would have just asked for a glass of the wine, but since he didn’t, I agree with his friend, that it’s up to the host as to when it gets opened. You’re bringing the bottle as a gift to the party, so it’s up to the host if he/she wants to open it. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let’s help James out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.