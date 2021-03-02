98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If An 18-Year-Old Is Living At Home, Should You Charge Them Rent?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Vince. I think this is something a lot of people are dealing with especially during the pandemic. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime, My son just turned 18, and while we celebrated as best we could during the pandemic, he got a little upset with me after the conversation we had the day after his birthday. I told him that we were going to start charging him rent to live at home. He has a part time job, so we’re charging him so he can help pay the bills. He’s furious about it. He said if he was going to college he wouldn’t have to pay. I told him he was right, but he decided not to go to college, so now it’s time to earn a living. He (and some of this friends for that matter), think my wife and I are being too hard on him. I say we’re teaching him the realities of life. So what do you think? Is it wrong for us to charge him rent, or do you think we’re being too tough on him? Thanks Jaime. Love your show. ~ Vince.

Well, I can tell you that I didn’t go to school right out of college, but I did get a job and I did pay rent. It wasn’t a lot, but it was enough to know I had to be responsible. I think it’s fine to charge rent, as long as it’s not outrageous.

