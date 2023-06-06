ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jerry and it’s about time with the guys. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I love listening on my way to work everyday, and I never thought I’d have my own social dilemma but I do. For over five years, my best friends and I have enjoyed a weekly poker night. It’s almost a ritual, at this point. Now, out of the blue, my wife wants to be a part of it. On the surface, I guess that’s not a bad thing, but it must be stated that she knows NOTHING about poker other than what she’s seen in a couple of movies. The truth is, this is my night with my friends…and I want it to stay that way. What’s the most tactful way to let her know this is my time with my friends and encourage her to do her own thing on that night, which is what she always used to do. I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I deserve time with my guys, right? Thanks for the help. Jerry

Well, I definitely think Jerry deserves time with his friends, especially since this has been going on for five years now. I understand that his wife might want to give it a try, but it sounds like they’re really good and she wouldn’t be, so I think he needs to tell her this time is just for him. What do you think? Let her play, or gently explain why she can’t? Let’s help Jerry out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.