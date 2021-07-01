98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Young is Too Young To Drink Coffee?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Jake. He wants to know if his son is too young to drink coffee.

Hi Jaime. I know you do a social dilemma every day and I’m hoping you can read mine on the radio. I recently caught a lot of flack for letting my son do something that I have never thought was a big deal, and still don’t. But I wanted to know what you and your gang thought about it. On the first day of sports training camp for my son, who is nine, I post the obligatory first day picture on facebook. But ours was different. I had taken my son out to breakfast for his first day. In the picture, he was drinking coffee. That’s it…just drinking coffee. Well, after posting this, you would have thought I was a horrible father. I got so many responses from people saying I shouldn’t be giving coffee to a child, that it was bad parenting, that I was teaching him to become addicted to caffeine at a young age and more. My parents gave me coffee when I was a kid and I’m passing down the tradition. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I can’t wait to hear what other people think. I don’t think I’m the only one who does this. Please help me out. Thanks so much. Love listening to you – Jake

For me, I can remember my mom giving me coffee as a kid, but she drank it black so it was not at all enticing to me. It really wasn’t until after school when I got a job that I started drinking coffee. I think those are good points about the caffeine, but I don’t know that it’s all that horrible.

What do you think? Is Jake being a bad dad or is it okay for a nine-year-old to drink coffee? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.