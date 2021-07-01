98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Young is Too Young To Drink Coffee?

News
Posted: / Updated:

A customer carries a cup of coffee to her table in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Jake. He wants to know if his son is too young to drink coffee.

Hi Jaime. I know you do a social dilemma every day and I’m hoping you can read mine on the radio. I recently caught a lot of flack for letting my son do something that I have never thought was a big deal, and still don’t. But I wanted to know what you and your gang thought about it. On the first day of sports training camp for my son, who is nine, I post the obligatory first day picture on facebook. But ours was different. I had taken my son out to breakfast for his first day. In the picture, he was drinking coffee. That’s it…just drinking coffee. Well, after posting this, you would have thought I was a horrible father. I got so many responses from people saying I shouldn’t be giving coffee to a child, that it was bad parenting, that I was teaching him to become addicted to caffeine at a young age and more. My parents gave me coffee when I was a kid and I’m passing down the tradition. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I can’t wait to hear what other people think. I don’t think I’m the only one who does this. Please help me out. Thanks so much. Love listening to you

– Jake

For me, I can remember my mom giving me coffee as a kid, but she drank it black so it was not at all enticing to me. It really wasn’t until after school when I got a job that I started drinking coffee. I think those are good points about the caffeine, but I don’t know that it’s all that horrible. 

What do you think? Is Jake being a bad dad or is it okay for a nine-year-old to drink coffee? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire