98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Often Do You Wash Your Bath Towel?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Teddi. It’s about bath towels and laundry. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I love listening to your social dilemma every day and I have one I would love for you to use. I’ve talked about this with my family, friends and coworkers because everyone had a different answer. It’s about how many times you should use your bath towel before you wash it. I have always used the two shower rule. I wash my towels after every two showers. That’s why I have several sets of bath towels. Some coworkers said they use them for five showers before they wash them. However, a friend said that we should be washing our bath towels after every single shower. She went on and on about dead skin cells that get on the towels and that’s why they should be washed after every shower. I agree that washcloths should be washed every single time, but bath towels, I’ll stick with my two time rule. What about you? I would love to know what the general consensus is. Thanks so much Jaime. Keep doing what you do ~ Teddi

Well, I used to be like Teddi going with the two shower rule, but I admit that since COVID hit, I wash my towels after each shower. Granted, it means I’ve had to buy more bath towels than ever before, but doing that made me feel safer. So for now, for me, I wash after each use.

What about you? Are you like Teddi, using it twice and then washing, or some of her coworkers who go five uses? Or are you more like me after just one use? Let’s help Teddi out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.