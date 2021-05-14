98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Often Do You Change Your Bed Sheets?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gary and it’s about beds…bedding, I guess. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I often hear your social dilemma on the way to work and I haven’t heard anyone write to you about this one. It’s pretty simple, but after talking to friends and coworkers I believe there are many different answers out there. I’m curious what you and your gang think is the right one. How often do you change your sheets? That’s it. How often? Now about half of the people I’ve spoken to go about a month. The rest of the people had answers anywhere from basically never to every two weeks. Where do you stand on this? What do you think should be the rule? Thanks Jaime, I’ll be listening. Have a great day. ~ Gary

Okay, first let me say something you probably already know about me. I’m a bit of a clean freak, so I change my sheets once a week. Every Saturday morning I change them out. It’s my routine. I think that’s normal. I shower every night before I get into bed, but still I sweat at night, and sometimes, the cat jumps on the bed with me, so once a week works perfectly for me. I think that sounds right to me.

