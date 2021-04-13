98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Many Times Do You Wear Your Jeans Before Washing Them?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Daniel. It’s about wearing jeans. This is his email:

Hi Jaime. My wife and I have this argument every time either one of us does the laundry. She always wants to wash my jeans. I read a long time ago that you should only wash your jeans around once for every five or six wearings. So that’s what I go by. She can’t stand it. Now I’m not working on a farm with my jeans on, I just wear them out and sometimes to work. They don’t get really dirty so once every five wearings is just fine. She can’t stand it. She washes hers every single time she wears them. I don’t think that’s right either. So we bring this to you. What do you think is the appropriate amount of wearings before throwing your jeans in the wash. We figured you and your gang could help us out and maybe we could come to an agreement. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Daniel

Well, I admit I’m like Daniel’s wife. I wash my jeans every time I wear them. That also means I need to buy new jeans quicker than I would if I washed every couple of times but I’m a clean freak. I could NEVER go five wearings without washing.

