98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Long Would You Wait for Your Food After Ordering?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Megan. She wants to know how long you should wait until you ask about the delay in your food.

Hi Jaime. My husband and I went to lunch at a new place this past weekend, and it took literally 55 minutes to get our food. It wasn’t busy. They had plenty of waitresses. We ordered a turkey sandwich and a salad. And not once did the waitress stop and mention the lag in service. I understand things are tough right now in the restaurant business, and as a former waitress I know you can’t control kitchen staff. But 55 minutes? I finally had to ask the waitress what was going on (politely) and I felt awful doing so. What is the maximum wait limit on food until you say something? Would you have left? Thanks Jaime ~ Megan.

WOW, that is a loooong wait. I admit I’ve waited for food before in restaurants, and I think it was only once that I waited that long, and we cancelled our order and left. I felt badly for the waitress but it was crazy to wait that long. What do you think? Should Megan have said something sooner? Should she and her husband have left after paying for their drinks?

What would you do? Let’s help Megan out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.