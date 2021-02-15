98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Do You Celebrate Valentine’s Day During A Pandemic?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Richard and it’s about Valentine’s Day. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My wife and I have decided not to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. We figure that with everything being what it is the fact that we’ve been together constantly for ten months and not wanted to kill each other proves our love. So we’ve decided no candy no special dinner just a day of binge watching and relaxing. Our friends say that is not romantic and there’s no effort. We say that our love is comfortable and it works. What do you think. Shouldn’t we just back off Valentine’s Day this year? Thanks Jaime. ~Richard.

Well. I completely understand how Richard feels. We spent the day relaxing too but we did exchange cards.

