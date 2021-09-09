98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Do We Kick the Bad Mom Out of the Carpool?

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Monique and it’s about taking the kids to school.

Hi Jaime. We’re having a problem and we’re hoping your social dilemma can help. Now that school is starting again I am stressed out about our local carpool. See me and a group of moms trade off on driving and picking up the kids from school, but there’s one mom whose behavior is totally inappropriate when kids are in the car. She uses foul language, is constantly on the phone, not to mention always late picking the kids up. One time they were left to wait for almost an hour. Me and the other parents want to kick her out of the carpool, but her kid is super sweet and we don’t feel like she should be punished or feel ostracized because of her inconsiderate mom. What do you think is the right move here? How can we handle this without causing major drama? HELP! Thanks so much

~ Monique

Wow, that is tough. I guess I would try talking to the mom one on one and see if you can get through to her that way. I think having everyone talk with her at once would feel like ganging up.

What do you think? Let’s help Monique out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire