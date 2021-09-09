98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Do We Kick the Bad Mom Out of the Carpool?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Monique and it’s about taking the kids to school.

Hi Jaime. We’re having a problem and we’re hoping your social dilemma can help. Now that school is starting again I am stressed out about our local carpool. See me and a group of moms trade off on driving and picking up the kids from school, but there’s one mom whose behavior is totally inappropriate when kids are in the car. She uses foul language, is constantly on the phone, not to mention always late picking the kids up. One time they were left to wait for almost an hour. Me and the other parents want to kick her out of the carpool, but her kid is super sweet and we don’t feel like she should be punished or feel ostracized because of her inconsiderate mom. What do you think is the right move here? How can we handle this without causing major drama? HELP! Thanks so much ~ Monique

Wow, that is tough. I guess I would try talking to the mom one on one and see if you can get through to her that way. I think having everyone talk with her at once would feel like ganging up.

